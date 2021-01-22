Boy set afire by father, succumbs

A 10-year-old boy, who was set on fire by his father allegedly in a drunken state on Sunday night, succumbed to burns in the wee hours of Thursday.
A student of sixth class from KPHB Colony, the victim, was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. He suffered more than 80 % burns and all his vital organs were damaged.
Police said around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday, the victim’s father R. Balu had set the boy on fire for delay in getting a bundle of beedis and also not performing well in studies. The boy’s dying declaration was recorded in the presence of the magistrate. He told police that his father, Balu, had beaten him severely before setting him ablaze. The father was booked.
Even the accused confessed to his crime and told them that his son had not been attending online classes during the lockdown and had become ‘arrogant’.
After beating the boy, Balu dragged him out from their shanty, poured turpentine oil and lighted the match stick.
Engulfed in flames, the boy started running for help due to pain and fell into a ditch. The neighbours and passers-by rushed him to Gandhi hospital.
Initially, Balu was booked for attempt to murder case, which would now be altered with murder charges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath