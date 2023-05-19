Boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Kazipet

May 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

In a horrific incident, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at the railway quarters in Kazipet of Hanamkonda district on Friday morning.

The incident, reminiscent of the Amberpet incident in which a four-year-old boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad on February 19, created a furore.

In the latest incident, the victim was identified as eight-year-old Chotu, elder son of a migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. when Chotu went to attend nature’s call in the bushes near a children’s park abutting the Kazipet Railway Quarters, where his migrant street vendors’ family had stayed overnight, sources said.

The boy suffered grievous injuries all over his body after two stray dogs attacked him. He screamed for help, but in vain.

The boy’s parents Malkan and Sunitha rushed to the site to find Chotu lying behind the bushes unconscious with multiple injuries on his face and neck. The boy was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead,’ sources added.

Malkan and Sunitha burst into tears unable to come to terms with the loss of their beloved son, a day after their arrival in Kazipet from Uttar Pradesh to eke out a living by selling utensils.

The incident evoked strong reactions from locals with some residents demanding urgent and effective measures to curb the stray dog menace at the railway quarters and various other localities in the Warangal Municipal Corporation (WMC) limits.

Meanwhile, Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal Mayor G. Sudharani consoled the grief-stricken parents of the victim at the MGM hospital.

Mr. Vinay Bhaskar assured to extend all possible help to the bereaved family of the deceased from and made arrangements to help the migrant couple take the body of their son to their native place in Uttar Pradesh.

Ms. Sudharani said another animal care centre is being set up in Warangal to scale up the sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs in the WMC limits.