Boy kidnapped for ransom in Mahboobabad

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020 21:57 IST

A Telugu TV channel reporter’s nine-year-old son was kidnapped for ransom from Mahboobabad town.

The boy was playing outside his house when a motorcycle-borne youngster came there around 7 p.m. on Sunday, the police said on Monday. Other boys present there later told the elders that the bike-borne man gave some currency notes to the boy, after which the latter sat on the bike.

Later, the abductors began calling up the boy’s parents and demanded ₹45 lakh ransom to set him free. Special teams from Mahboobabad police, Hyderabad Police Task Force and Special Operations Teams of Cyberabad are working on different leads related to the case to secure the safe return of the boy.

