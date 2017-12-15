Boy found dead on neighbour’s terrace

The Musheerabad police on Thursday said that a four-year-old boy’s body was found on the terrace of his neighbour’s house in Musheerabad here on Tuesday evening.
According to a complaint lodged by the boy Kaushal’s parents, he had come to his grandmother’s house in Musheerabad along with his mother and went out to play, but did not return home.
“When the parents and family members started searching for him, the boy was found lying dead on their neighbour’s terrace,” the police said.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and the body was shifted to Gandhi hospital morgue for autopsy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor