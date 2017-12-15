Boy found dead on neighbour’s terrace

The Musheerabad police on Thursday said that a four-year-old boy’s body was found on the terrace of his neighbour’s house in Musheerabad here on Tuesday evening.

According to a complaint lodged by the boy Kaushal’s parents, he had come to his grandmother’s house in Musheerabad along with his mother and went out to play, but did not return home.

“When the parents and family members started searching for him, the boy was found lying dead on their neighbour’s terrace,” the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and the body was shifted to Gandhi hospital morgue for autopsy.