Hyderabad

Boy flying kite on terrace falls to death

more-in

The joy of flying kite turned tragic for a 10-year-old boy who fell from a residential complex in Madhapur and died on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Kumakula Nikhil, son of Janardhan, who was flying kite from the terrace of a four-storey building, was standing on the edge and fell to the ground.

“The incident took place around 3 p.m. when the boy with friends went to the nearby building for flying kites. After falling, Nikhil suffered severe head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital. From there he was shifted to Kondapur government hospital where he was declared brought dead,” police said.

They said that they would take action against those responsible for being negligent, which lead to the death of Nikhil.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 10:08:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/boy-flying-kite-on-terrace-falls-to-death/article30578748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY