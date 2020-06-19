Boy falls into swimming pool, dies

Hyderabad

19 June 2020 23:16 IST

The pool is at a private school

A three-year-old boy was found dead in a swimming pool under construction at a private school in Apurupa Colony of Jeedimetla here on Friday.

Police said the boy, Rithvikanth Reddy, went to the school with his mother, Vijaya, a sweeper.

“While she was busy at work, the boy was playing on the premises and accidentally fell into the pool. Water had been released into the pool to check leaks,” Jeedimetla police said, adding that the incident took place around noon.

Realising an hour later that her son was missing, Vijaya launched a search for him and found his body floating in the pool.

Killed in accident

A 57-year-old school bus driver died after his bike skidded in Medipally here on Friday.

The accident took place around 6.30 a.m. when the victim, Rangu Sudharshan Goud, from Buddha Nagar in Peerzadiguda was returning home. “When he reached street number 8 of Hemanagar, the victim failed to notice the drainage leakage, and his bike went over a manhole and skidded, as a result of which he fell off the vehicle and suffered severe injuries on his head and other parts of the body,” police said. He was rushed to Kamineni Hospital where he died.