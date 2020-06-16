Boy falls into sump, dies

HYDERABAD

16 June 2020 23:53 IST

In a freak mishap, a five-year-old boy died after falling into a water sump in a structure which houses the Charminar sub-registrar’s office.

According to Mirchowk sub-inspector Lakshminarayana, the incident occurred around 1 pm in the Kali Khabar area. The victim, Farhan Ali ,was playing ‘hide-and-seek’ with children when he came across the sump, peered in, and fell into it.

“There is a common grill between the building, where the boy was playing, and the building which has the sub-registrar’s office. There was a lid on the water sump. But, it seems that the victim was curious and tried to take a look inside, and fell into it,” Mr Lakshminarayana said. A few minutes later, passersby were alerted and retrieved him. However, it was too late.

“We registered a case following a complint by the boy’s father, who is a bone-setter,” he said.