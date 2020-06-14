Hyderabad

Boy falls into sambar vessel, succumbs

M Dheeraj (5), who suffered serious burns when he slipped into a vessel of hot sambar at Ibrahimpatnam, died at Osmania General Hospital on Saturday, four days after the accident. Dheeraj, a resident of Saidabad, had gone to Pocharam village with his parents for a house-warming ceremony. While playing, he accidentally slipped into the sambar vessel. He was rushed to a hospital, from where he was shifted to OGH.

“He suffered 30% burns and died around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday,” Ibrahimpatnam police said. A case was registered.

