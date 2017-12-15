Boy falls in sump at home

A month after two-and-a-half-year-old Nama Shiv Ruchith drowned in the water sump at a play school in Malkajgiri, five-year-old Suleiman Pasha died in a similar mishap on Wednesday evening.

Suleiman, who was playing on the verandah of his house in Musheerabad on Wednesday went missing and his parents made frantic efforts to trace him. At the time of the incident the boy’s mother was busy inside attending to household chores.

After searching the house and the surrounding areas for more than four hours, the parents lodged a missing complaint with Musheerabad police on Wednesday evening.

According to the complaint lodged by boy’s father Sadiq Pasha, police said Suleiman went missing from 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Based on a complaint, a case was registered and later on Thursday while searching for the boy, parents found that the boy had drowned in the sump in their house,” Musheerabad Inspector S. Ramchandra Reddy said.

He said that they found the boy’s body floating in the sump. The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy, he said.