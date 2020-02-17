Boy dies after school iron gate falls on him

A 12-year-old boy died after an iron gate of a government residential school at Borabanda fell on him on Sunday evening.

‘Gate old and rusted’

The victim, Rajesh, a school drop-out from Peddammanagar, was swinging on the gate with two of his friends when it suddenly came off and fell on him.

“He died on the spot,” Jubilee Hills police said, adding that the incident took place around 5.30 p.m.

“The gate was old and rusted. When the boys were playing, it came off,” police inspector Sattaiah said on Sunday.

Beggar killed in hit-and-run

A beggar was killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Nedunur Gate on Srisailam highway in Kandukur police station limits on Sunday.

Police said that the accident took place around 3 p.m. The victim, who may be around 30 years old, was yet to be identified.

“Efforts are also on to identify and nab the car driver involved in the accident. We suspect it is a white coloured Maruti Swift,” police said. Police are analysing the video footage of the area enroute Srisailam to identify the vehicle.