Boy cured of leukaemia, says hospital

HYDERABAD

26 August 2020 23:49 IST

Continental Hospitals, in a press release on Tuesday, said a team of its experts cured a 11 year-old boy of leukaemia, also known as blood cancer.

The boy from Raipur was put under total body irradiation (TBI) which would prepare the body for stem cell or bone marrow transplantation. TBI, together with chemotherapy, kills leukaemia, lymphoma, or myeloma cells in the bone marrow. The boy underwent three days of TBI, and, after being under observation for 31 days, was discharged on August 5, the note said.

