Hyderabad

Boy cured of leukaemia, says hospital

Continental Hospitals, in a press release on Tuesday, said a team of its experts cured a 11 year-old boy of leukaemia, also known as blood cancer.

The boy from Raipur was put under total body irradiation (TBI) which would prepare the body for stem cell or bone marrow transplantation. TBI, together with chemotherapy, kills leukaemia, lymphoma, or myeloma cells in the bone marrow. The boy underwent three days of TBI, and, after being under observation for 31 days, was discharged on August 5, the note said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 11:50:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/boy-cured-of-leukaemia-says-hospital/article32450840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story