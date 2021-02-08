Boy comes under the wheels of TSRTC bus

A three-year-old boy, Mohammed Aahan, died after he came under the wheels of a State-run RTC bus at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Afzal Gunj, here on Sunday afternoon.
The boy and his parents of Nau Number, Kishanbagh, alighted the same bus, which was going to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh from Nizamabad via Hyderabad. The family went to Nizamabad to attend a function and returned to the city.
According to Afzal Gunj inspector M Ravindar Reddy, the accident took place around 2 p.m. when bus driver K Arjun Singh did not notice the child and drove further. “He should have stopped the vehicle on the platform. Instead, he stopped the bus at the arrival area and asked the passengers to get down. Aahan and his parents alighted the bus, got their luggage, and were moving further when Singh ran over the bus on the child,” he said. Aahan came under the left front tyres and died on the spot. His father Mohammed Khaleel was a fruit and vegetable vendor. “Driver’s negligence resulted in the boy’s death,” Mr. Reddy said, adding that Singh was booked under Section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police asked the MGBS staff to instruct the bus drivers to stop the vehicles only on platforms.
