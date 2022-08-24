Boxer Nikhat to be the face of Lifespan’s protein product range

Hyderabad-based Lifespan Private limited, one of India’s largest manufacturers of nutraceutical, herbal, Ayurvedic and personal care products, on Wednesday announced its association with boxing champion Nikhat Zareen for its protein range of products.

Company CMD Narendra Ram Nambula said no one other than Ms.Zareen, being India’s leading woman boxer at the moment, could have been better to represent Lifespan as its brand ambassador.

Ms.Zareen, for her part, said that time has come to introduce the importance of nutrition and preventive healthcare to the world. She stressed that the innovation of healthcare products would go a long way in making the country a global healthcare power.