Bowing to Bapu: Rich tributes paid to Gandhi

HYDERABAD

03 October 2020 00:32 IST

Governor, CM lead the State in paying respects to the Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary celebrations

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

Surrounded by a phalanx of security personnel and a bevy of other leaders, Dr Soundararajan reached Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz in the morning and paid their respects. It was here, many years ago, that the Mahatma’s ashes were immersed in the river Musi.

Other leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, also arrived at Bapu Ghat to pay his respects. He, too, paid floral tributes.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said that the Government of India, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, is on the path to make India self-reliant.

TRS leader K. Keshav Rao and others too paid respects to the Father of the Nation.