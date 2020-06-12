Bountiful rain forecast for State

With south west monsoons widespread across the State, the Meteorology department has predicted a bountiful year ahead for Telangana, with above average rainfall.

The monsoon of 2020 is very likely to be between normal and slightly above normal, ranging between 94% and 110% more than average, officials informed. Normal rainfall for Telangana is 755 millimetres.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Warangal (Urban & Rural) and Khammam districts on Friday and Saturday, the predictions say.

Low pressure area persists over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 kilometres above the mean sea level, tilting south westwards with height, a bulletin from the IMD informed.

On Friday, airport area in Balapur mandal has received the highest rainfall of 63 millimetres, while Jannaram village in Mancherial, Kawal Tiger Reserve area, and Inavole in Warangal (Urban) district received considerable rainfall of over 40 millimetres.

The forecast and warnings have been disseminated to the State Disaster Management Authority and various State and district officials, Met officials informed.