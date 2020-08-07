‘Botched handling of coronavirus crisis’

Activists of left parties releasing black balloons in protest in Khammam on Friday.

KHAMMAM

07 August 2020 23:23 IST

Comprehensive measures sought

Cadre of the CPI (M), the CPI and the CPI (ML-ND) staged a demonstration with black balloons here on Friday in protest against the alleged botched handling of the coronavirus crisis by both State and Central governments.

The demonstrators released a bunch of black balloons into the air in a symbolic protest against what they termed the “miserable failure” of the persons at the helm to effectively deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its fallout.

The protest was held under the aegis of the Joint Forum of the Left parties and a host of mass organisations.

Speaking at the protest, CPI State executive committee member B Hemanth Rao charged the ruling dispensation with remaining insensitive to the plight of coronavirus-infected persons and the multitude of distressed people, who had lost their livelihoods due to the crisis.

He alleged that inadequate testing and treatment facilities in the State-run hospitals on one hand and unabated exploitation of the situation by some errant private hospitals on the other were aggravating the situation.

Leaders of other Left parties sought urgent measures to provide comprehensive COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services to all the needy and succour to poor people to help them tide over the crisis.

CPI (M) district secretary N Nageswara Rao and CPI (ML-ND) district secretary G Venkateshwara Rao spoke.