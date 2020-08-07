‘Botched handling of coronavirus crisis’

Cadre of the CPI (M), the CPI and the CPI (ML-ND) staged a demonstration with black balloons here on Friday in protest against the alleged botched handling of the coronavirus crisis by both State and Central governments.
The demonstrators released a bunch of black balloons into the air in a symbolic protest against what they termed the “miserable failure” of the persons at the helm to effectively deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its fallout.
The protest was held under the aegis of the Joint Forum of the Left parties and a host of mass organisations.
Speaking at the protest, CPI State executive committee member B Hemanth Rao charged the ruling dispensation with remaining insensitive to the plight of coronavirus-infected persons and the multitude of distressed people, who had lost their livelihoods due to the crisis.
He alleged that inadequate testing and treatment facilities in the State-run hospitals on one hand and unabated exploitation of the situation by some errant private hospitals on the other were aggravating the situation.
Leaders of other Left parties sought urgent measures to provide comprehensive COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services to all the needy and succour to poor people to help them tide over the crisis.
CPI (M) district secretary N Nageswara Rao and CPI (ML-ND) district secretary G Venkateshwara Rao spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath