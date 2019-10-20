Botanical Gardens gets ISO certification

The Botanical Gardens, developed by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC), has received ISO certification, which was handed over to the TSFDC officials by Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Saturday.

The garden was developed as an urban park to provide lung space in the IT corridor, under the ‘Eco Tourism’ initiative, according to a press note from the Forest Department.

Located in Kothaguda, Botanical Gardens spread over 274 acres and has 19 sections, each for a variety of botanical species, including medicinal plants, trees, ornamental plants, aquatic plants, bamboo and others.

Workshop concludes

The department has also shared the details of the final day of the two-day workshop for forest officers on good practices at field level.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) R. Sobha appreciated the initiatives taken by the field officers and called upon other officers also to take up similar initiatives.

Green Tribunal

A former expert member of National Green Tribunal made a presentation on how forest officers must prepare for cases being heard by the tribunal.

He exhorted the officials to develop working knowledge of forest laws and prepare their case with all records and evidence.

Former PCCF P.K. Jha shared his experience on welfare of forest officers in general and about the need to plan for financial security right from the early days of the career.

Representatives from the Wildlife Conservation Society, Bangalore, shared a web-based application for generating crime reports on wildlife.