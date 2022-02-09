Bosch to set up facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

German giant’s decision shot in arm for Telangana, to create jobs for 3,000 people

German multinational Bosch has selected Hyderabad for setting up a facility of Bosch Global Software Technologies.

“Telangana continues to roll the red carpet... Bosch Global Software Technologies has agreed to set up its facility, which will provide employment for about 3,000 people in the region,” Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said on Tuesday.

The announcement followed a virtual meeting the Minister and Bosch leadership had earlier in the day, during which Mr.Rao, welcoming the company, highlighted how Telangana offered the best talent pool and infrastructure.

Many companies had recruited employees more than what they initially planned, he said.

“Bosch in Hyderabad! German MNC and a world leader in mobility, industrial engineering and home appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3,000 people,” the Minister said in a tweet.

While more details on the proposed facility and the likely investment that will be made are expected to emerge with a formal announcement Bosch is expected to make shortly, sources said R&D in mobility was expected to be one area of focus of the proposed centre.

Such an approach would also be in sync with Telangana government’s emphasis on playing host to a mobility technology cluster in the State with stress on research and development in emerging areas. The State is already home to some of the largest technology development centres of Germany’s ZF Group, automotive major Fiat Chrysler and Hyundai. Telangana is also upbeat on the prospects electric mobility offers.

The Minister’s office said Bosch is celebrating 100 years of its presence in India. The Bosch software and R&D division came to Bengaluru 25 years ago. The decision of the German giant to set up a facility with a large presence in IT, engineering and R&D stands testimony to the visionary leadership, able administration and industry friendly policies of Telangana government. A formal launch event will be organised by Bosch in the coming days, the release said.