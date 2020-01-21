Hyderabad to host ‘Born On Instagram’ event

Ever wondered what it would be like if Instagram had an offline meeting? The whole concept sounds paradoxical but it is happening... On January 22 at Taj Krishna, #BornOnInstagram will make a colourful single-day home, offering workshops, discussion panels and plenty of picture-snapping fun. This 15-city initiative was launched last year. Mumbai and Chandigarh events have already taken place with other cities’ dates yet to be confirmed.

Instagram has seen a lot of development in the last couple of years, including the advent of IGTV (the platform’s long-form video feature) and IGTV’s original content — Michelle Obama has announced an IGTV-exclusive show about higher education.

The meet will have two schools of people: Telugu film personalities — Mahathalli’s Jahnavi Dasetty — and content creators and influencers, including Guinness World Record-holder Sai Deepak B, who was recently felicitated by the Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Representing Facebook and Instagram will be Manish Chopra, head of partnerships.

Sugandh Rakha in his video ahead of #BornOnInstagram’s Hyderabad event

Sugandh Rakha, who runs HydInstaMeet, is looking forward to the event for its many diverse discussions and networking opportunities. “HydInstaMeet is a passion project and career helper, of which we have hosted numerous events. But it is good that Instagram is hosting its own event in the city for people who want to know more about the platform.I think this is a chance for people to interact with the platform providers directly, given Facebook and Instagram do get regular backlash for various things like cyber-bullying and ads... after all, YouTube also hosts similar events like Fanfest, so why not?”

Indeed, this event offers the platforms and the creators chances to ask questions they did not know they could in person... but the overall vibe of the event aims to be light-hearted. However, it would be good to see a balance with discussions around responsible creation, how content is moderated, and more.

Mandatory registration for the #BornOnInstagram event is at http://boihyd.splashthat.com. The event is at Taj Krishna on January 22.