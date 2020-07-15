Boozing bet claims a life

A boozing bet led to the death of a mason in Nirmal district of Telangana on Monday, as the 31-year-old attempted to consume a full bottle of whiskey in 20 minutes.

The victim, Sheikh Khaja Rasool from Chantal Chanda village in Laxman Chanda mandal consumed more than three quarters of a whisky bottle laced with cool drink, as part of a bet.

The ‘unique betting’ took place at Ananthapet in Mamda mandal.

On Monday afternoon, five masons were consuming alcohol near a belt shop. A few minutes later, Khaja and his 22-year-old nephew Sheikh Nagoor Basha joined the group.

Basha told other masons that his uncle would easily gulp down 13 quarter bottles of whiskey in no time and one could bet on it. Rathaiah (38), who was among the five masons, did not believe Basha and he challenged that he would give ₹ 20,000 if Rasool consumed at least a full bottle of liquor.

“Rathaiah purchased two half bottles of whisky with cool drinks and gave it to Rasool, who soon began to consume it. After finishing more than three quarters, Rasool felt uneasy, and puked,” Mamda Sub-Inspector K. Vinay told The Hindu.

As Rasool’s health condition was serious, the other masons called 108 ambulance, in which he died while being taken to a government hospital in the district, the officer said. All of them were from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh and had migrated to Nirmal about 20 years ago. They were in Ananthapet for construction of two houses.

When police learnt the incident, they rushed to the hospital, and after a preliminary investigation,a case under Section 304 -II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was booked against Basha and Rathaiah, for provoking and offering the liquor to the victim. Belt shop owner was booked under the Excise Act for illegally selling liquor.

Police said Rasool consumed liquor on an empty stomach and died of excessive drinking. The body was sent for autopsy and the duo were arrested by the police. They also recorded the statements of all the people present on the spot.