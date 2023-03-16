ADVERTISEMENT

Booster for Hyderabad startup ecosystem as CII-CIES moves to T-Hub

March 16, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vision is to support innovation, connect startups to companies, says Infosys co-founder Krish Gopalakrishnan, whose Pratiksha Trust and CII have partnered for the CoE 

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, CII leaders C.K.Ranganathan, Suchitra Ella, Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at the inauguration of CII-CIES in T-Hub, Hyderabad, on March 16.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A centre of excellence for innovation, entrepreneurship and startups set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan family’s Pratiksha Trust firmed up its roots in Hyderabad with the opening of its office at T-Hub.

It is 10th CoE of CII in the country and established with an objective to support innovation primarily in large and medium scale companies by serving as a bridge between them and the startups, Mr.Gopalakrishnan told the formal opening of the 15,000 sq ft facility on March 16.

Describing it as one of the best offices anyone can expect, he said the CoE will contribute to the “most vibrant” startup ecosystem that existed in Hyderabad. Comprising 200 seats as well as associated facilities, the CII-CIES is located on the 6th floor of T-Hub, the famed technology startup incubator and an initiative of Telangana government. T-Hub, hardware prototyping centre T-Works and the upcoming IMAGE Tower that will for animation, gaming and entertainment firms together constitute the world’s largest innovation campus on an 18 acres prime land parcel in Raidurgam, Hyderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the CII-CIES activities, some of which are already in place since its announcement about three years ago, Mr.Gopalakrishnan, who is Chairman of Axilor Ventures, said besides assisting startups, the facility as part of its policy advocacy role has conducted master classes for government officials on various aspects pertaining to startups and the ecosystem. One such session was for Nagaland government officials and had Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan as a faculty. The CoE will also be working with investment of arms of family offices to eventually help companies acquire startups.

Addressing the gathering, Mr.Ranjan highlighted how Telangana government pursued a different approach as a strategic partner to foster a vibrant startup ecosystem in the State, with a good policy framework and dedicated institutions such as T-Hub. The State’s startup ecosystem has overtime evolved a role model in the country, he added, urging CII to share the good practices of Telangana government nationally.

C.K.Ranganathan, chairman of CII Startuprenuer Awards, presented an overview of the awards, instituted for startups, ahead of their presentation at the event. A few MoUs for corporate accelerator programmes were also signed on the occasion.

CII southern region chairperson Suchitra Ella, in her closing remarks, said Telangana is a cut above the rest in terms of the support available in the State to startups and the ecosystem, something that remains essential to facilitate the entrepreneurial journey of startups.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US