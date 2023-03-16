Booster for Hyderabad startup ecosystem as CII-CIES moves to T-Hub

March 16, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A centre of excellence for innovation, entrepreneurship and startups set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan family’s Pratiksha Trust firmed up its roots in Hyderabad with the opening of its office at T-Hub.

It is 10th CoE of CII in the country and established with an objective to support innovation primarily in large and medium scale companies by serving as a bridge between them and the startups, Mr.Gopalakrishnan told the formal opening of the 15,000 sq ft facility on March 16.

Describing it as one of the best offices anyone can expect, he said the CoE will contribute to the “most vibrant” startup ecosystem that existed in Hyderabad. Comprising 200 seats as well as associated facilities, the CII-CIES is located on the 6th floor of T-Hub, the famed technology startup incubator and an initiative of Telangana government. T-Hub, hardware prototyping centre T-Works and the upcoming IMAGE Tower that will for animation, gaming and entertainment firms together constitute the world’s largest innovation campus on an 18 acres prime land parcel in Raidurgam, Hyderabad.

On the CII-CIES activities, some of which are already in place since its announcement about three years ago, Mr.Gopalakrishnan, who is Chairman of Axilor Ventures, said besides assisting startups, the facility as part of its policy advocacy role has conducted master classes for government officials on various aspects pertaining to startups and the ecosystem. One such session was for Nagaland government officials and had Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan as a faculty. The CoE will also be working with investment of arms of family offices to eventually help companies acquire startups.

Addressing the gathering, Mr.Ranjan highlighted how Telangana government pursued a different approach as a strategic partner to foster a vibrant startup ecosystem in the State, with a good policy framework and dedicated institutions such as T-Hub. The State’s startup ecosystem has overtime evolved a role model in the country, he added, urging CII to share the good practices of Telangana government nationally.

C.K.Ranganathan, chairman of CII Startuprenuer Awards, presented an overview of the awards, instituted for startups, ahead of their presentation at the event. A few MoUs for corporate accelerator programmes were also signed on the occasion.

CII southern region chairperson Suchitra Ella, in her closing remarks, said Telangana is a cut above the rest in terms of the support available in the State to startups and the ecosystem, something that remains essential to facilitate the entrepreneurial journey of startups.