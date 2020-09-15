Boost to student innovators, early growth-stage startups

HYDERABAD

15 September 2020 22:47 IST

T-Hub inks MoU with Hiroshima Prefecture

Technology startup incubator T-Hub and Hiroshima Prefectural government have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The MoU will bring together culture and ideas from both the innovation ecosystems to transform customer experience and foster digital transformation. As the first step, T-Hub will lead a virtual innovation programme called Road To Shine (R2S) in partnership with Indo-Japanese business development and consultancy firm Infobridge India.

According to a release, T-Hub has begun calling for applications from student innovators and early growth-stage startups, with a background in computer science and related engineering fields. The main applicant can participate individually or as a team, where he/she can recruit up to two other members, not necessarily from a technical background. All members must be based in Telangana and under the age of 30 years to participate in the programme. The main applicant should be available for all online workshops and events. Call for applicants will close on October 17.

Advertising

Advertising

CEO of T-Hub Ravi Narayan said “with R2S, we are looking at prospective technological innovations with the potential to address future challenges of society and deliver social impact.”

High-potential innovators and startups will be selected based on the quality of technology solutions, ability to expand on self-reflection to bring social and societal perspectives, demonstration of in-depth analysis, product/solution readiness and growth potential. The shortlisted participants will present their innovative ideas/solutions to the Hiroshima Prefectural government.