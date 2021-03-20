Boost for animal husbandry sector with budget allocations: Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad

20 March 2021 00:49 IST

‘Turnover of all dairies in TS has reached ₹600 crore benefiting lakhs of people’

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Telangana budget had placed great emphasis on animal husbandry ministry with the allocations and this was bound to reflect in the growth of milk and milk related products with dairies gaining.

Speaking to reporters along with Government Whip Gongidi Sunita here on Friday, he said that Vijaya Dairy that was in losses with ₹30 crore is now earning profits to the tune of ₹60 crore due to the efforts of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his guidance. The turnover of all the dairies in Telangana has now reached ₹600 crore benefiting lakhs of people dependent on the sector.

He said that the government will release an incentive of ₹39 crore for the farmers depending on the dairy and appreciated the dairies coming forward to absorb Re.1 per litre out of the ₹4 per litre incentive announced by the government.

He said Vijaya Dairy outlets would be increased to 1,000 and new products are being launched to compete with private dairies. The dairy societies have 2.15 lakh members as of now.

Praising the Chief Minister, he said that Telangana is on top in sheep rearing in the country due to Mr. KCR’s efforts in providing sheep on subsidy to the Yadava families. Another three lakh units of sheep would be distributed soon.

Ms. Sunita said that the Yadadri temple renovation reflects what Telangana can achieve and Chief Minister’s dream was to develop Yadadri as a pilgrimage centre for the world.