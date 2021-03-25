Books on State’s fauna released

HYDERABAD

Minister for Environment & Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy said Telangana’s forests were special and home to several tree species, and biodiversity.

While releasing the books ‘Current status of faunal diversity of Telangana’ and ‘Faunal diversity of Bhoj wetland- A Ramsar in function’ published by Zoological Survey of India at Aranya Bhavan, he said this was the first book exclusively on the fauna of Telangana after the bifurcation.

For the book, study was conducted in two tiger reserves, seven sanctuaries, and three national parks.

Director of the ZSI Kailash Chandra said a total of 2,450 species of animals, birds, reptiles and insects were identified in the State. They consist of 1,744 species of invertebrates, 706 of vertebrates, and 82 endemic fauna.

In the coming days, region wise surveys too will be conducted and published as books, with 10 per cent of the CAMPA funds allotted to the state.

PCCF & Head of Forest Force R.Sobha, PCCF (Admin) Swargam Srinivas, and other officials attended the launch.