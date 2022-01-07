Books distributed to BC welfare residential schools

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 19:30 IST

Copies of Iguram, a compilation of short stories based on Telangana rural life, agriculture and middle-class lives, written by Gangadi Sudheer, were distributed to Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools on Friday.

President of Telangana Development Forum (TDF), USA, Kavitha Challa and founder member Murali Chintalapani handed over about 200 copies of the book to principal secretary (BC Welfare) B. Venkatesham and BC Welfare Residential Education Society secretary Mallaiah Battu in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

