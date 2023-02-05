ADVERTISEMENT

Booked for staging protest near Telangana Assembly, CM’s grandnephew gets bail

February 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s grandnephew, a National Students Union of India (NSUI) activist who was taken into custody along with others for staging protest near the Assembly, got bail late on Saturday night.

Central Zone DCP M.Venkateshwarulu said that they had remanded only one youth named Balamoori Venkat in judicial custody while letting the others go by serving them a 41 CrPC notice on Saturday. 

Admin Inspector of Saifabad police, J. Sateesh said the Chief Minister’s elder brother’s grandson, Regulapati Ritish Rao, who, along with other NSUI activists, staged a protest at the State Assembly, following which cases were booked and they were taken into custody on Saturday.

“We remanded only Balamoori Venkat in judicial custody and the others were let off on bail late on Saturday night. Ritish’s mother, Ramya Rao, approached the office of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar. She was then asked to meet Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, following which a report was forwarded to Saifabad police. We asked Ritish to seek bail, which was granted, and he was released on Saturday night,” Mr.Sateesh said.

Ms.Ramya Rao had told mediapersons present at the DG office on Saturday that policemen had barged into her house looking for her son on Friday night. She added that she went to question the DGP about the incident as well as the whereabouts of her son, who she had not seen since Friday. 

