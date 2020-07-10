‘Book those who demolished mosques’

The United Muslim Forum, a body of religious figures and politicians, including Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressing regret over the demolitions of mosques in the Secretariat is inadequate and demanded cases be booked against those responsible.

In a statement released to the media, the UMF stated that once a structure is declared a mosque, it continues to remain one till the judgment day. The Muslim panel also pointed out that the question of moving a mosque to another location does not arise.

“Those who are behind the demolition of the masjids of the ‘Secretariat - be it officials, departments, contractors or any others who are responsible - must be booked and produced in courts of law,” the statement reads.

The UMF also questioned the ‘silence’ of the Telangana State Waqf Board on the issue. “Firstly, the State Waqf Board has failed to protect these mosques. Secondly, after the demolition of these mosques, which is a criminal action, no action has been taken by the board. The fact is that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had demanded that these mosques be protected in the previous Assembly session,” the statement reads, and added that construction of new mosques be ordered immediately.

Earlier in the day, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted excerpts from the CM statement on the issue and even welcomed the regret expressed by the government.

Mincing no words, Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan demanded that all Muslim leaders in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, including Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, resign en masse. and with immediate effect. Mr Khan too held the TSWB responsible. He alleged that the TSWB is silent, under the pressure of the State government.

When contacted, TSWB Chairman Mohammed Saleem said, “We wrote through the CEO to the government that mosques should be protected. The CM said that masjid will be built, as well as a mandir. I have welcomed this, everybody has welcomed this. I understand that once a waqf is always waqf, but if a new masjid is made, it will be one of the finest.”