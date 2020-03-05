Book on Telangana’s Kayasths launched

“The cosmopolitan culture of Hyderabad is distinct and different and it still survives,” said anthropologist Karen Isaksen Leonard at the launch of a new edition of her Social History of an Indian Caste. “I could see it in the humorous placards and the grace with which older people and women were treated during the January 4 protest,” said Ms. Leonard who has been researching Hyderabad and its culture for the past 55 years.

The book delves on the Kayasth community of Telangana region who migrated along with Nizam Ali Khan and settled down here. Oudesh Rani Bawa, whose father initially helped Ms. Leonard’s research, spoke about how the community of Kayasths originated and how they rose up in social hierarchy through education and women’s emancipation.

“Hyderabad had a culture where a person cannot be identified by his clothes. People could not even identify a person by his language,” said Sajjad Shahid, speaking about how the Kayasths exemplified the culture of the region.

Ms Leonard who has carried out much of her research in Urdu and Persian says she is giving away the material she has collected as she has moved on to other areas of research. “Currently, I am working on Punjabi Mexicans. Mexican Hindus they are called. The Urdu and Persian material I am donating them here and there,” said the scholar.