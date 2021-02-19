Hyderabad

Book on NTR released

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu releasing “Maveric Messiah”, a political biography on former AP Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, in the city on Thursday.  

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday released “Maveric Messiah”, a political biography on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao authored by senior journalist Ramesh Kandula.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that the political landscape underwent a profound change after NTR’s arrival on the scene. “Power, in NTR’s case, was truly drawn from the people,” he said. He added that the author quite rightly pointed out that NTR redefined the political culture in the then united Andhra Pradesh and scripted a new political idiom.

NTR was ranked among top pioneers of ‘alternative politics’. His entry into politics and ‘dramatic’ success within about nine months of floating a regional party gave a new direction to national politics, he said.

