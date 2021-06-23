Book murder charges, arrest policemen, says CPI(M)

Nunna Nageswara Rao

KHAMMAM

23 June 2021 23:31 IST

CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao demanded that the policemen allegedly responsible for the “lock-up” death of Dalit woman, Mariyamma, of Chintakani mandal at Addagudur police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district be booked under murder charges and arrested.

In a statement, Mr Rao alleged that Mariyamma was beaten to death and her son Uday and his friend were subjected to third-degree torture by some policemen at Addagudur in connection with a case last week.

"Mere suspension of the three policemen in connection with the “lock-up” death of the Dalit woman is not enough," he said, adding “the primitive method of custodial torture is highly deplorable and deserves stringent action.”

He demanded that the State government sanction ₹10 lakh compensation to kin of the victim and ensure stern action against the guilty.