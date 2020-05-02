Book mangoes online for delivery in city

In a bid to help mango farmers, particularly women self-help groups, engaged in procuring mangoes under the guidance of Horticulture department, overcome the problems of marketing the fruit during the lockdown, the State government has introduced online booking of orders for naturally ripened mangoes.

Officials said they had announced booking of mangoes over phone initially for supplying them with the association of Postal Department from May 1 to residents of twin cities. However, huge response to the booking system on the two given phone numbers denied the opportunity of booking to many customers on the first two days. To overcome the problem, the department made arrangements for online booking on Saturday.

The online booking facility would be available to people from 8 am on Sunday and they could order mangoes by entering the web link https://tfresh.org/ and the orders could be booked between 8 am and 6 pm. The booking facility over phone was overwhelmed with callers on the first day on Friday. A total of 254 consumers booked 2,085 kg mangoes on day one but the department has received a large number of complaints about not getting connected to the given numbers (7997724925 and 7997724941).

The officials stated that the department was making arrangements to supply about 10,000 kg of mangoes every day to about 1,000 customers. The delivery of orders would be in the order of booking. Booking over phone would be discontinued form Sunday.