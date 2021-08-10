Book Indane connection with a missed call

HYDERABAD

10 August 2021 00:33 IST

Elderly, rural population expected to benefit most

Indian Oil Corporation is extending its missed call facility across the country for households desirous of availing new LPG connection.

Prospective customers can give a missed call on 8454955555 to avail a new connection, IOC said in a release. IOC said it is the only oil marketing company to offer this facility to its existing and prospective customers.

Chairman S.M. Vaidya, who launched the facility, expressed confidence that the missed call facility will play a crucial role in making LPG easily accessible to consumers. IOC is a company with one of the most extensive customer interfaces and constantly working to improve customer experience by leveraging technology, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The missed call facility for refill booking — existing customers can book by giving a missed call from registered phone number — across the country and new connections in select markets was launched in January. The hassle-free missed call facility will save a lot of time for customers, making it convenient and cost free to register for new connection. This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas, the company said.

Mr.Vaidya also inaugurated a facility for customers to avail Double Bottle Connection (DBC) at their doorstep. The company said under this facility, delivery personnel will offer existing Single Bottle Connections (single cylinder) customers the option to convert to a DBC. Interested customer can choose 5 kg cylinder as a backup instead of the regular 14.2kg cylinder.