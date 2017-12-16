Book Fair stands in contrast to popular belief

For all those who thought reading habit among people was declining, the number of visitors to the Book Fair at L.B. Stadium would be a surprise.

The special edition of Book Fair in connection with the World Telugu Conference was inaugurated by Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha on Friday evening.

Juluru Gowri Shankar, BC Commission member and Hyderabad Book Fair Society president, said the five-day book fair was dedicated to promoting Telugu and Telangana literature. He wanted all people’s representatives to visit the book fair to keep themselves abreast of Telugu literature. Chandramohan, Secretary of Book Fair Society, said there were 46 book stalls set up by Central Sahitya Akademi, National Book Trust, Visalandhra Book House, Nava Telangana, Nava Chetana, Emesco, Navodaya, Prafathi, Prachi Publishers etc and 14 stalls of handicrafts and handlooms.

Many classics and out-of-print editions are on display and a special discount of 10% to 50% would be given. Mr. Gowri Shankar requested the Hyderabad Collector to encourage schools to send children to the book fair open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The book stall owners said the sales have been good. A full-fledged book fair would be held in January to promote Telugu literature and works of literary giants like Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Kaloji, Dasaradhi Krishnamacharyulu, Dasharathi Rangacharyulu, Chalam, Chekuri Ramarao, Ravuri Bharadwaja, C. Narayana Reddy, Yashoda Reddy, Goreti Venkanna and Jayaraj.

A photo exhibition on Telangana history compiled by writer, actor, producer and director Chittineni Lakshminarayana with Telangana political leaders like P.V. Narasimha Rao, Marri Chenna Reddy, T. Anjaiah and Burugula Ramakrishna Rao, drew many delegates and visitors.