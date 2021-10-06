The SCR non-gazetted staff numbering about 80,000 will benefit from the productivity linked bonus announced by the Centre with each of them receiving at least ₹17,000. The zonal outlay will be around ₹130 crore. This will especially benefit the frontline staff who had braved COVID-19 waves to run special trains - passenger, labour and freight, like the loco-pilots, gangmen, maintenance and supervisory staff.
Bonus for 80,000 SCR non-gazetted staff
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
October 06, 2021 21:18 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
October 06, 2021 21:18 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 9:19:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/bonus-for-80000-scr-non-gazetted-staff/article36864664.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story