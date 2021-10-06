Hyderabad

Bonus for 80,000 SCR non-gazetted staff

The SCR non-gazetted staff numbering about 80,000 will benefit from the productivity linked bonus announced by the Centre with each of them receiving at least ₹17,000. The zonal outlay will be around ₹130 crore. This will especially benefit the frontline staff who had braved COVID-19 waves to run special trains - passenger, labour and freight, like the loco-pilots, gangmen, maintenance and supervisory staff.


