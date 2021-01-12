Bonsai stolen from ex-IPS officer’s house

The police who are always at the receiving end for their high-handedness bore the brunt of thieves who made away with a rare Bonsai plant from a retained IPS officer’s house in Jubilee Hills.

The 15-year-old Bonsai miniature tree, which belongs to former Director General of Police V. Appa Rao was stolen on Sunday and the next day his wife V. Sridevi lodged a complaint with the police. A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of IPC was registered.

Ms. Sridevi said she had a huge collection of ‘valuable’ Bonsai trees in her house garden on Road No.18 of Jubilee Hills and the stolen one Saru (Casuarina)chettee) was kept in front of their south-east gate.

“While watering the plants, their gardener Devender noticed that the miniature tree was missing and alerted Ms. Sridevi. He saw Saru, the Bonsai, on Saturday,” the investigators said quoting the complaint copy.

About three years back, another rare Jade Bonsai tree was stolen from Mr. Rao’s house and two surveillance cameras in the house were not functioning for the last several months, police said.