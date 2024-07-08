ADVERTISEMENT

Bonalu off to a colourful start; CM takes lead at Rath Yatra

Published - July 08, 2024 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees gather in large numbers on the first day of the annual Bonalu festival at Jagadamba Temple atop the Golconda Fort on July 7. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Hundreds of devotees gathered at Golconda Fort on July 7 morning to celebrate the beginning of Golconda Bonalu, a festival unique to the region and observed during Aashada month.

The initial puja was performed at the temple near Chota Bazaar lane on July 7, which will be followed by more at other temples on July 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28, as well as August 1 and 4.

Following this, the main procession, featuring a five-foot high paper tower known as ‘thottelu’, moved towards the temple on the hillock. Families led the procession, entering the upper fort area and offering Bonam (cooked food) to the deity.

Some devotees cooked their own food, while a community kitchen served everyone in the open park inside the fort. Men with painted faces called ‘potharajus’ danced and cracked their whips.

Rath yatra

July 7 also saw devotees participating in Jagannath Rath Yatra in various parts of the city. Large crowds gathered at Abids for the yatra organised by ISKCON, where devotees paid their respects to Lord Jagannath.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also participated in the yatra at NTR stadium and offered prayers. He said that Telangana is flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON. “My government is for everyone, respects every religion and accords freedom and opportunities to all. We are trying to spread a message that human service is the ultimate service,” he said.

Another significant yatra was organised at General Bazaar by Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust. The procession started from the temple at around 4 p.m., moved through General Bazaar, passed along M.G. Road from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and continued through Ranigunj. It will return to the temple around 4 a.m.

