Bonalu celebration at Nampally Area Hospital sparks concern

Published - July 23, 2024 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A video showing Bonalu celebrations at the Government Area Hospital in Nampally went viral on social media on Tuesday, capturing scenes of patients waiting in line. The hospital superintendent downplayed the incident, acknowledging a slight delay but assuring that hospital services were not affected.

The video shows a group of people dancing and celebrating the Bonalu festival within the hospital premises while many patients can be seen waiting. In response, Medical Superintendent P. Sunitha explained that the celebration coincided with the transfer of a significant proportion of the staff to other districts, making Tuesday their last day. “As part of the reshuffle, eight Civil Assistant Surgeons, 24 nurses, and a few Class IV employees were transferred. The celebration was low-key and served as a farewell for many doctors and employees,” she stated.

The superintendent further stated that before the celebrations, hospital staff had alerted the patients about a slight delay.

