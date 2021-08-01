Bonalu celebrated with religious fervour at Laldarwaza

Women dressed in their best offer ‘bonam’ to Goddess Mahankali

Religious fervour marked Bonalu festivities at Goddess Mahankali temple at Laldarwaza on Sunday.

Women dressed in their best queued up in front of the temple with vessels filled with cooked food on their heads, as offering to the Goddess, since morning. The temple arranged two separate queues, one for women carrying the vessels and other for the general public. A stage was also arranged nearby for leaders to give speeches and for singing of songs by local youth.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy offered silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the government. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav also participated.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and film star turned politician Vijayashanti also offered prayers. The latter vowed to offer a golden vessel to the deity if the BJP was elected to power in 2023 elections. She said the State was in the throes of an autocratic rule led by the TRS.

Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy and a YSR Congress MLA from Andhra Pradesh Undavalli Sridevi were the other visitors. The latter turned up with a golden vessel. She said she was a resident of Hyderabad as she had a medical practice here. She came as a representative of AP government.