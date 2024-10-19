ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat: Emergency declared on two Hyderabad flights; passengers deboard safely

Published - October 19, 2024 04:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The flights involved were Indigo flight 6E 108, from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, and an Akasa Air flight heading to Delhi

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two flights departing from Hyderabad to Delhi and Chandigarh were forced to declare a general emergency onboard after receiving bomb threats on Saturday morning (October 19, 2024.) “Both aircrafts were isolated upon landing and all passengers were safely disembarked,” according to airline officials.

The flights involved were Indigo flight 6E 108, from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, and an Akasa Air flight heading to Delhi. While the flight number of the Akasa Air flight has yet to be confirmed, both airlines have confirmed that necessary security protocols were followed.

Indigo flight 6E 108 departed from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 10:37 a.m. and landed safely in Chandigarh at 12:46 p.m. The airline highlighted that the safety of passengers and crew is paramount. “We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed to ensure the safety of everyone on board. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding,” Indigo Airlines said in a statement.

Akasa Air is expected to release an official statement soon regarding the bomb threat and the details of its affected flight.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
