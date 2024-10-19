GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bomb threat: Emergency declared on two Hyderabad flights; passengers deboard safely

The flights involved were Indigo flight 6E 108, from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, and an Akasa Air flight heading to Delhi

Published - October 19, 2024 04:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Representational image only. File

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two flights departing from Hyderabad to Delhi and Chandigarh were forced to declare a general emergency onboard after receiving bomb threats on Saturday morning (October 19, 2024.) “Both aircrafts were isolated upon landing and all passengers were safely disembarked,” according to airline officials.

The flights involved were Indigo flight 6E 108, from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, and an Akasa Air flight heading to Delhi. While the flight number of the Akasa Air flight has yet to be confirmed, both airlines have confirmed that necessary security protocols were followed.

Indigo flight 6E 108 departed from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 10:37 a.m. and landed safely in Chandigarh at 12:46 p.m. The airline highlighted that the safety of passengers and crew is paramount. “We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed to ensure the safety of everyone on board. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding,” Indigo Airlines said in a statement.

Akasa Air is expected to release an official statement soon regarding the bomb threat and the details of its affected flight.

Published - October 19, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.