Bomb hoax email triggers panic at school

A bomb hoax at a prominent school in Nacharam triggered mild panic among the staff on Tuesday.
According to Nacharam police, a member of the staff at the Delhi Public School accessed an email sent to the educational institution’s email address, which warned of a bomb which would go off shortly.
Wasting no time, the school informed the police, after which a bomb detection squad along with sniffer dogs were rushed to the spot. “We don’t know when exactly the email was sent but an employee of the school saw it between 9 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. As soon as this happened, the school informed us of this, after which a bomb squad and sniffer dogs were sent and the entire premises was inspected. The process took around four hours,” said Nacharam Inspector of Police M Mahesh, adding that there were few students in the school and the email was a hoax.
