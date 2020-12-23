BoM opens 28th branch in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Bank of Maharashtra has opened a branch in Miyapur here thereby taking the number of its branches in Telangana to 28.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan alongwith Divesh Dinkar, Zonal Manager, Hyderabad Zone, BOM, inaugurated the facility located at 2-60/10, Plot no 5-6, Bollaram Road, Miyapur.

The branch will cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering Retail, Agri and MSME sectors, a release said. Mr.Dinkar said the branch will be a one-stop shop for the banking needs of the customer and enhance customer experience.

