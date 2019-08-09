Bojagutta 2BHK allottees demand houses soon

For the second time in seven months, the allottees of double bedroom houses at Bojagutta staged a demonstration at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Thursday, demanding that their homes be handed over to them soon.

They protested in January this year for the first time with the same demand.

Though it has been two years since they had been made to vacate their homes at Bojagutta with the promise of a double bedroom housing complex at the same location, till now the promise has not been delivered, the allottees presently residing in localities such as Vivekananda Nagar, Sriram Nagar and Shivani Nagar, complained.

They are forced to pay exorbitant rents on alternative accommodation elsewhere, they said.

About 100 people gathered with placards at the GHMC head office under the banner of Bojagutta Weaker Section Welfare Association, and raised slogans demanding the houses.

Later, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan came to the protest spot and assured them that work will be expedited and housing units delivered soon.

The GHMC is taking up construction of 230 double bedroom houses at a cost of ₹141 crore on 13 acres at Bojagutta for allotment to 213 families.