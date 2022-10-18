Boeing, Midhani mull partnership on aerospace, defence raw materials

ADVERTISEMENT

Boeing India on Tuesday said it will assess and collaborate with Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) to develop raw materials for standards aerospace parts and components in the country.

“Public sector units are an important part of Boeing’s supply chain footprint in India. The potential collaboration with MIDHANI will strengthen Boeing’s supply base and increase material sourcing options from India,” Boeing India president Salil Gupte said.

The proposed move would be a key step in “building our India supply chain – from raw material sourcing to supplying a finished product”, he said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indigenous availability of special aerospace materials and alloys has been identified as crucial for creating a self-reliant aerospace and defence industry in the country. The availability of essential aerospace materials is the first step in securing supply chain and aligns with the Centre’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Boeing said.

MIDHANI is a government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Boeing on raw materials for the aerospace industry. This sits well with our plans to collaborate with multinational institutions and companies to strengthen our capabilities for producing critically advanced technology products here in India.”