Boeing initiative for startups unveiled

T-Hub among seven incubators with whom it has partnered for BUILD 2022

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 05, 2022 18:56 IST

Boeing India has rolled out Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) 2022, the next edition of its programme aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurial minds develop ideas that can be converted into viable business offerings.

The programme is for university students and early-stage startups from across the country. Mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability and data analytics/AI are the fields where the applicants are required submit ideas.

Boeing has partnered with T-Hub in Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore and KIIT Bhubaneshwar and the seven incubators will be inviting applications for the programme.

“At Boeing, we are committed to fostering innovation and nurturing talent through collaborations and partnerships. With BUILD, we touch the entire spectrum of student-to-startup community so they can benefit from our experience and our partner networks for developing breakthrough ideas in India, for India, and for the world,” Boeing India president Salil Gupte said.

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will pitch their ideas to subject-matter experts on Boeing Innovation Day, in February 2023. Boeing mentors and industry experts will interact and closely work with the finalists to refine and suggest ways to convert ideas into viable business offerings.

One winning team each from the seven university incubators will receive a cash prize worth ₹10 lakh. The last date of idea submission is October 31, Boeing said in a release.

