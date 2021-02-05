Boeing 737 fin structures to be made in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

05 February 2021 22:47 IST

Aerospace major announces new production line at Tata Boeing Aerospace JV

Aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced the addition of a new production line at its joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace, in Hyderabad to manufacture vertical fin structures for the 737 family of planes.

The production line for vertical fin – a complex structural part of the aircraft – will utilise cutting-edge robotics and automation, a joint statement from Boeing and Tata said.

The expansion, which marks a significant milestone for the over five-year-old joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems, will create additional employment opportunities and enable skill development as well. Spread over 14,000 square metres, the Tata Boeing Aerospace state-of-the-art facility at Adibatla, near here, has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

Boeing India president Salil Gupte said Tata Boeing Aerospace is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India, for the world and a reflection of the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business and a highly responsive government administration make Telangana an ideal destination, he said.

Managing Director and CEO of Tata Advanced Systems Sukaran Singh said “the expansion of our aerostructure manufacturing capabilities with the new production line to deliver complex vertical fins for the 737s is another landmark in our collaboration with Boeing. The production line is another testament for TASL’s commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing.”

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K.T.Rama Rao said supported by a robust ecosystem, including a large pool of skilled and industry-ready workforce, Telangana is an established hotbed for India’s defence and aerospace industry. Congratulating Boeing and Tata, he said the setting up of the new production line is a noteworthy step in the growth of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing.