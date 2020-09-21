Body retrieved from Saroornagar lake

Hyderabad

21 September 2020 22:37 IST

The victim was returning home from work

After a 16-hour long search operation, the body of Naveen Kumar, an electrician, who was swept away in overflowing Saroornagar lake on Sunday night, was fished out on Monday afternoon.

Seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Disaster Response Team of the GHMC , along with Saroornagar police launched the search operation, in less than an hour after he was washed away. The incident took place around 7 p.m. on Sunday and his body was retrieved by 3 p.m. on Monday.

Kumar, a resident of Almasguda, was returning home after finishing his day’s work at a construction site in Tapovan Colony of Saroornagar.

"As his scooter broke down, he was pushing the vehicle and tried to cross the stream. As the flow increased, he was washed away into the lake," the police said.

Complaint lodged

Meanwhile, parents of 12-year-old Sumedha Kapurai who was washed away in an open nala in Deen Dayala Nagar in Malkajgiri on Thursday evening, alleged that negligence of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, GHMC and the elected representatives concerned led to the death of their daughter.

In a complaint lodged in Neredmet police station, Sumedha's mother Sukanya Kapuria, stated that for the past several years, locals have lodged several complaints to GHMC officials regarding the damanaged nala in their area.

"We also gave representations to KT Rama Rao, Bonthu Rammohan, local corporator for rectification of nala, but none have responded. Their negillance resulted in the death of my daughter," she alleged.

A pregnant woman too fell in the nala recently, but luckily she survived, Ms. Kapuria said.

"I request you to kindly look into the matter and alter the sections in a case registered in connection with the death of my daughter," she stated in her complaint to Neredmet inspector.